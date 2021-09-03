MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.90 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $326.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MEI Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.75% of MEI Pharma worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

