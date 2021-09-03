MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%.

MEIP opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.51. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MEI Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 287.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of MEI Pharma worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

