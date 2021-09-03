MEI Pharma’s (MEIP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 241.30% from the company’s current price.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.93. 3,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,906. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.51.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,637 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $2,186,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $51,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

