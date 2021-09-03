Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MLSPF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Melrose Industries stock remained flat at $$2.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,346. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

