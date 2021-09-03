Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 189.85 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 118.61 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.28.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

