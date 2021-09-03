MEMBERS Trust Co Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.27. 120,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,542. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.23 and its 200-day moving average is $146.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.