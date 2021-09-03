MEMBERS Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. The stock had a trading volume of 528,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

