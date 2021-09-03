MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 125 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.62. The stock had a trading volume of 136,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,962. The stock has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

