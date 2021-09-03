Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Shares Gap Down to $12.00

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $11.66. Membership Collective Group shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 603 shares trading hands.

MCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Equities research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

