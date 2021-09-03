MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s (MKKGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MKKGY stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

