MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s (MKKGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MKKGY stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Analyst Recommendations for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)

