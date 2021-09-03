Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year.

MNO opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$54.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.79.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

