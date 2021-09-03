Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of MRSN opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $263,250.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $768,504. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 520.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

