Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $27.23

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.23, but opened at $26.34. Merus shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 265 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. Research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,192,669 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,110 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

