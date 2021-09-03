Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.58 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.35). 500,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 691,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.25 ($0.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Metal Tiger in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.71 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 31.35 and a current ratio of 31.87.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

