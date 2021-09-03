Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%.

Shares of MEI opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.