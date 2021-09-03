MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of CIF opened at $3.04 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) by 490.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,503 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.59% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

