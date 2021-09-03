Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Jabodon PT Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Jabodon PT Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 70.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 2.2% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,120,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,044,809. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

