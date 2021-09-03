Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CFO Sells $18,184,800.00 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.14. 14,361,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,178,520. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

