Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CFO Sells $18,184,800.00 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.14. 14,361,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,178,520. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
