Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,896,671 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 689,151 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 8.1% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $784,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 375,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 769,549 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $208,474,000 after purchasing an additional 118,790 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $301.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

