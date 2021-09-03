Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,562. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

