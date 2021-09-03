MimbleWimbleCoin Market Cap Reaches $43.06 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $4.00 or 0.00007966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $43.06 million and $181,902.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.73 or 0.00483634 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.47 or 0.01162541 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,770,981 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

