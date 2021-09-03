Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Short Interest Update

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 216,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

MSON stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. 291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,744. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $450.84 million, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.42. Misonix has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Misonix by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Misonix by 180.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 421,900 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Misonix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 504,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Misonix by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 375,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Misonix by 12.2% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,131 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSON shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

