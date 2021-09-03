Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 27.24%.

MSON stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Misonix has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSON. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Misonix in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Misonix by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Misonix in the second quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

MSON has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

