Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,624 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Paychex by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after acquiring an additional 279,441 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.10 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.