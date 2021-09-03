Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 26,437 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

