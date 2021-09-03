Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,616,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 287,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,259,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 526,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,658,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.43.

Shares of PH opened at $294.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.17 and a 200-day moving average of $304.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

