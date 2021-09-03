Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 776,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 98,421 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.