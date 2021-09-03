Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.67 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

