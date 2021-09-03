Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,805 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP opened at $273.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.94 and its 200 day moving average is $247.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

