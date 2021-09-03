Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post sales of $6.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $7.64 billion. Moderna posted sales of $157.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,003.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $19.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $33.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,259,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,973,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,000 shares of company stock worth $102,632,000. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Moderna by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $19.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,787,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,455,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Moderna has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

