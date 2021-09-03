Monetha (MTH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $578,249.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Monetha has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Monetha has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $578,249.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00122257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.57 or 0.00787307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00046841 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

