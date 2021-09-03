MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $505.00 Price Target at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by Barclays from $420.00 to $505.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $534.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.38.

Shares of MDB opened at $401.65 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.10.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total transaction of $529,372.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,211,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $65,542,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

