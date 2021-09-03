MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.30 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

Shares of MDB opened at $401.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.10.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $416.00.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total transaction of $6,770,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.