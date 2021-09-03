MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Posts Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $105.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $507.41. 6,065,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,013. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -110.36 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $508.97.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

