Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber Sells 447 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $385.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.65. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after acquiring an additional 128,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCO. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

