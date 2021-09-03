Morgan Stanley Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $468.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $459.00 to $468.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.43.

ANTM stock opened at $382.94 on Tuesday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

