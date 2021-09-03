Morgan Stanley Boosts Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target to $13.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $56,152.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,056,972 shares of company stock worth $36,026,568.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHG. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,388,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,230,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

