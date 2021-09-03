Morgan Stanley Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $350.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.23.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $11.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.35. The stock had a trading volume of 70,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.00, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

