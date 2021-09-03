Morgan Stanley Boosts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $513.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $513.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $482.35.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $416.16 on Tuesday. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

