Morgan Stanley Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $46.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.93.

NYSE:OVV opened at $28.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

