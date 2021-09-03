Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909,720 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $220,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.25. 692,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,268,389. The firm has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

