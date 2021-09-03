Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ARSSF opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Assura has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.