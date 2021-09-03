Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PSPSF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

PSPSF opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.86. PSP Swiss Property has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $136.63.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

