MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.38. 1,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,731. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

