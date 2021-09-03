mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $41.21 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.21 million and $146,283.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

