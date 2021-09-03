MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTUAY. Barclays raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.69. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

