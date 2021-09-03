MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $100,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $569.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $565.43 and a 200-day moving average of $549.99. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

