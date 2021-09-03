MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Invests $51,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,068,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.61.

Atlassian stock opened at $376.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.12. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $164.16 and a twelve month high of $376.36. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of -134.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

