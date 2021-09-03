MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 19.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,503,000 after acquiring an additional 84,308 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 16,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $197.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

