MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 37 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $486.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $482.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

